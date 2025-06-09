Monday, June 09, 2025 | 10:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / AP EAMCET 2025 results out: Check scores, pass percentage & next steps

AP EAMCET 2025 results out: Check scores, pass percentage & next steps

The APSCHE has released the AP EAMCET 2025 results. Candidates can check their results through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET, using their login credentials

Results, Exam results

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

AP EAMCET 2025 results out: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the AP EAMCET 2025 results on June 8. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can now check their results at the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.  
Students need to enter their login details, i.e., registration number, hall ticket and date of birth, to access their scores.
  Additionally, candidates can receive their scorecards via WhatsApp by sending their roll number to 9552300009.

AP EAMCET 2025 results: Pass percentage

This year, a total of 2.64 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering stream, out of which 1.89 lakh passed, leading to the pass percentage of 71.65 per cent. While in the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, 67,700 students cleared the exam out of 75,400, taking the pass rate to 89.8 per cent.
 

How to check AP EAMCET 2025 results?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AP EAMCET 2025 results 2025:

Also Read

Night owls, working late at night

Andhra increases maximum working hours from 9 to 10 to attract investments

PremiumRavindra Sannareddy, co-founder & MD, Sri City

How Sri City's Ravindra Sannareddy turned scrubland into an industrial hub

artificial intelligence, Technology, ecommerce, Startups

Andhra Pradesh government and Nvidia sign MoU to power AI University

Nvidia

Andhra govt, Nvidia sign MoU to launch AI university, train 10K students

N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra launches plantation drive to boost green cover to 50% by 2047

  • Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the AP EAMCET 2025 results link.
  • Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.
  • Submit the details.
  • The AP EAMCET results 2025 will appear on your screen.
  • Candidates can download and print a copy for future use.

AP EAMCET 2025 results: Counselling process

Candidates who qualify will move on to the counselling stage. Here are the steps:
  • Registration: Complete the online registration for counselling.
  • Choice filling & locking: Log in and select your preferred colleges and courses. Make sure to lock your choices.
  • Seat allotment: Seats will be allotted based on rank, preferences, and availability.
  • Fee payment: Pay the required admission fee within the given deadline.
  • College reporting: Report to the assigned college with original documents for verification.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General category: Minimum 25% of the total marks required to qualify.
SC/ST candidates: No minimum qualifying marks.
 
Rank cards have also been released alongside the results, based on a 75:25 weightage — 75% from the EAMCET score and 25% from Class 12 board marks.

More From This Section

OpenAI

How OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, plans to make 'AI-native universities'

Eid, Eid Moon, Moon

Bakrid school holiday 2025: Schools to remain shut in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

College students, students

NEET PG 2025 to be held on August 3 in single shift as SC approves delay

Students, college, education, universities, admissions

DTE Karnataka Diploma results 2025 released at btelinx.in; details here

Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science

AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025 declared today at aiimsexams.ac.in

Topics : Andhra Pradesh exam results Results AP EAMCET Student engineering Agriculture Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon