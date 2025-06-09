Home / Education / News / Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025: Hall ticket released at official website

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025: Hall ticket released at official website

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University has released Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 on June 9, 2025. Candidates can download the hall ticket via PTET official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025
Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje
Jun 09 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has released the Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 for the Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET), today, on June 9. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in.
 
The PTET 2025 examination is scheduled to occur on June 15, 2025, across 41 districts in Rajasthan. The examination will be held in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Candidates applying for the 4-year integrated B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed. program as well as the 2-year B.Ed will take this year's exam.
 
Candidates are suggested to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof like Aadhaar card, PAN card, or voter ID to the exam center. It previously extended the PTET registration period until May 21, 2025. The application deadline for the PTET exam was originally set for April 17, 2025, which was extended from April 7. 

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025: How to download the hall ticket 2025?

Step 1. Go to the official PTET website at ptetvmoukota2025.in.
Step 2. Press on the relevant course link (2-year B.Ed. or 4-year B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed.) on the homepage.
Step 3. A new page will be showcased with the PTET Admit Card 2025 download link.
Step 4. Fill in the required login credentials like registration number and password.
Step 5. Press "Submit" to view the admit card.
Step 6. Verify all the essential details such as name, exam center, date, etc before downloading.
Step 7. Save a digital copy and print a hard copy for exam day. 

Key Details Mentioned in the Rajasthan PTET Admit Card

    • Name
    • Father’s name
    • Date of birth
    • Category
    • Reporting time at the centre
    • Exam centre address
    • Gender
    • Roll number
    • Photo
    • Signature
    • Course applied
    • Exam date
    • Exam time.  

What is the PTET exam?

The Pre-Teacher Education Test, or PTET for short, is a state-level teacher eligibility exam given to candidates aspiring to teach in Rajasthani schools in India.
 
Every year, candidates who wish to pursue a BEd from government colleges in Rajasthan in order to work as teachers in Rajasthan, India, must take the PTET. For two years of BEd and four years of Integrated BA BEd/BSc BEd, the PTET 2025 exam is administered.
 

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics: Rajasthan Board Admit Card Teacher's Eligibility Test

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

