UPSC exam calendar 2027 released: Check IAS prelims, Mains exam dates
The UPSC has released the exam calendar for 2027, bringing clarity for lakhs of aspirants preparing for Civil Services. The UPSC CSE Prelims exams 2027 will be on May 23
The UPSC has released the exam calendar for 2027, bringing clarity for lakhs of aspirants preparing for Civil Services. The UPSC CSE Prelims exams 2027 will be on May 23
|Exam Name
|Notification date
|Registration closing date
|Exam Date
|UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam
|January 9, 2027
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2027
|September 2, 2026
|September 22, 2026
|January 10, 2027
|Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2027
|September 16, 2026
|October 6, 2026
|January 31, 2027
|CBI (DSP) LDCE
|December 16, 2026
|January 5, 2027
|February 27, 2027
|UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam
|March 13, 2027
|CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2027
|November 25, 2026
|December 15, 2026
|March 14, 2027
|NDA & NA Examination (I), 2027
|December 2, 2026
|December 22, 2026
|April 11, 2027
|CDS Examination (I), 2027
|December 2, 2026
|December 22, 2026
|April 11, 2027
|Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2027
|January 13, 2027
|February 2, 2027
|May 23, 2027
|Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2027
|January 13, 2027
|February 2, 2027
|May 23, 2027
|Reserved for UPSC exam
|June 5, 2027
|Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2027
|June 18, 2027 (Friday)
|IES/ISS Examination, 2027
|February 10, 2027
|March 2, 2027
|June 18, 2027
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2027
|June 19, 2027
|Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2027
|February 17, 2027
|March 9, 2027
|July 4, 2027
|Combined Medical Services Examination, 2027
|March 3, 2027
|March 23, 2027
|July 18, 2027
|UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam
|July 31, 2027
|UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam
|August 7, 2027
|Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2027
|August 20, 2027
|NDA & NA Examination (II), 2027
|May 12, 2027
|June 1, 2027
|September 19, 2027 (Sunday)
|CDS Examination (II), 2027
|May 12, 2027
|June 1, 2027
|September 19, 2027
|UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam
|September 25, 2027
|UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam
|October 16, 2027
|Reserved for UPSC exam
|October 23, 2027
|Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2027
|November 21, 2027
|UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam
|December 4, 2027
|SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|September 15, 2027
|October 5, 2027
|December 18, 2027
First Published: May 21 2026 | 1:19 PM IST