WB Madhyamik results 2025: Will the Class 10th results be out tomorrow

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik (Class 10) results for 2025 on May 2 at 9:45 am. Students can access their scorecards online at the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

After the results are announced, the scorecard can be obtained using the date of birth and the roll number listed on the admit card. February 10 marked the start of the 2025 secondary board exams, which ended on February 22. Every day, the exam was conducted in a single shift from 10.45 am to 2 pm.

There were more female candidates than male candidates in the West Bengal Class 10 board exams, with 5,55,950 female candidates out of 9,84,753 total.

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: Date and Time?

Result date- May 2, 2025

Result time- The board has acknowledged a 45-minute delay, so the results will now be announced at 9:45 AM instead of the original 9 AM release time.

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: How to check results?

1. Go to the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. Press on the WB Madhyamik Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in their login details.

4. Press submit, and your result will be showcased.

5. View the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: Check via the Mobile app

The Class 10 Madhyamik results are also available via mobile apps, such as iresults.net/wbbse-app/, in addition to the official websites.

WB Madhyamik Result 2025: How to check via SMS?

Students can use SMS to check results in places with a poor network or website problems.

Type: WB 10 [Roll Number] and send it to 56070 or 56263.

WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025: Marking Scheme

Students are graded according to their overall scores in each subject under the WBBSE's extensive marking structure. The purpose of the grading system is to accurately reflect the knowledge and abilities of the students. Students' scores contain grades for each topic in addition to their overall score.

Students need to score at least 34% overall to pass the test. After the results are released, those who do not fit the requirements can ask for Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) or Post Publication Review (PPR).

Bengali, English, mathematics, science, and social science are among the disciplines that are usually covered in the Madhyamik exams. The board employs a written exam format, and scores are determined by a combination of written test performance and, if relevant, practical exam performance. Accuracy and transparency in grading are guaranteed by the evaluation procedure.