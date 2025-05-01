JKBOSE 10th Results 2025 Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 10th results 2025. Students who appeared for the examination can check and download the board results through the official websites, jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in.

JKBOSE 10th results 2025: Overall pass percentage

The overall pass percentage in JKBOSE 10th results 2025 is 79.94 per cent, as a total of 1,16,453 out of 1,45,671 students cleared the board exam.

This year, a total of 16,343 students passed the Secondary School exam with grade A1. A total of 18,678 students secured grade A2, 22,219 students obtained grade B1 and 27,171 students got grade B2.

JKBOSE 10th results 2025: Girls outperformed boys

ALSO READ | JKBOSE 12th results 2025 declared at jkbose.nic.in. Here's how to check This year, girls outperformed boys in 10th results as well, with a pass percentage of 81.24 than boys who scored 78.74 per cent.

JKBOSE 10th results 2025: Toppers’ list

To be out soon.

How to check and download JKBOSE 10th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check JKBOSE Class 10th results 2025:

Visit the official website, i.e., jkbose.nic.in.

On the home page, check for the Class 10 results link.

Enter your required login credentials and click on Submit.

Your result will appear on your screen.

Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

ALSO READ | AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025 out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; steps to download

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2025: Check results using roll number

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced the Class 10 results for the Annual Regular 2025 session. Students can check and download their scores using their roll number on the board’s official websites — jkresults.nic.in and jkbose.nic.in.