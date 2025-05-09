Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025: Here's when and where to check

Rajasthan Board Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to release the class 10th and 12th board exam results 2025 soon.

The board will announce the results through the official website of RBSE rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results using their login credentials.

However, the board has not shared any official information on the matter so far.

It conducted the Class 10 and 12 exams 2025 from March 6 to April 4, 2025 and March 6 to April 7, 2025, respectively.

How to check the Rajasthan RBSE board results 2025?

Here are the simple results to check and download the RBSE board results 2025:

Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the Class 10th or 12th results 2025.

Students need to enter login credentials, roll number and other required information.

Submit your details and view your result.

Download and print the result for your records.

How to check the Rajasthan board results on SMS?

Here’s how to check Rajasthan board results 2025 through SMS:

For class 10th: Type RJ10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 or 5676750.

For class 12th: Type RJ12ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 or 5676750.

How to check RBSE Rajasthan results on Digilocker?

ALSO READ: Maharashtra SSC results 2025 date, time | Kerala SSLC 10th results 2025 releasing Today Students can also check and download their results using the DigiLocker app or website. In the results sections, check for the Rajasthan board results and enter login credentials. The results will be displayed, students can download and take printouts for future reference.

How to apply for the Rajasthan board results re-evaluation?

If any students are not happy with their marks, they are allowed to apply for re-evaluation within a stipulated time. The board will release the information about the re-evaluation process from the official website of RBSE once the results are out.

Rajasthan Board Result 2025: Compartment exam