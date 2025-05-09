ICAI postpones remaining CA exams amid Indo-Pak tensions, new dates awaited

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday announced the postponement of the remaining papers of the Chartered Accountants May 2025 examinations due to the prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan.

In an official notice released, the ICAI said that this decision affects the final, intermediate, and post qualification course examinations, including the International Taxation — Assessment Test (INTT AT), which were originally scheduled to be held from May 9 to May 14.

ALSO READ: 'Operation Sindoor' targeted terrorists, not civilians: Foreign Secretary “In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/2025 dated January 13, 2025, it is announced for general information that in view of the tense and security situation in the Country, the remaining papers... stand postponed,” the statement read.

Candidates have been advised to stay updated through the ICAI’s official website, [www.icai.org] (https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.icai.org), for further information.

The unexpected postponement is likely to impact thousands of aspiring chartered accountants across the country, with many now awaiting clarity on the rescheduled examination timeline.

India-Pak tensions

Tensions escalated following targeted strikes by the Indian armed forces on nine terror locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) in the early hours of Wednesday. These included key sites linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke. The operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, was launched in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

ALSO READ: 7-hour blackout in Gujarat border districts amid India-Pakistan tensions On Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Defence reported that Indian forces had successfully thwarted Pakistan’s plans to strike military bases across 15 cities in northern and western India using drones and missiles.

Later that night, the situation escalated further when Pakistan launched a large-scale assault involving drones and missile fire into border regions spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. The offensive caused blackouts and triggered alarms in several areas, including Jammu, Udhampur, Gurdaspur, and Chandigarh.