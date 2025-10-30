CBSE releases 2026 Board exam schedule, exams begin on February 17

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the detailed schedule for the 2026 Board Examinations for Classes 10 and 12, which are scheduled to commence on February 17, 2026.
According to the board, the advance release of dates is intended to help students, teachers and families plan their academic and personal schedules more efficiently. This move is also aimed at reducing exam-related anxiety and ensuring that the exams conclude before key university entrance assessments such as JEE Main, the board said in a press release.