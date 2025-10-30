Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CBSE releases 2026 Board exam schedule, exams begin on February 17

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the detailed schedule for the 2026 Board Examinations for Classes 10 and 12, which are scheduled to commence on February 17, 2026.
 
According to the board, the advance release of dates is intended to help students, teachers and families plan their academic and personal schedules more efficiently. This move is also aimed at reducing exam-related anxiety and ensuring that the exams conclude before key university entrance assessments such as JEE Main, the board said in a press release.
 

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

