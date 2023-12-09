Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / 330,000 elderly, PwDs used home voting facility in last 11 assembly polls

330,000 elderly, PwDs used home voting facility in last 11 assembly polls

Persons with disability (PwD), voters above 80 years of age and those suffering from Covid can avail the home voting facility

The home voting option is exercised using ballot paper under prescribed secrecy norms and the process is video-graphed.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As many as 3.30 lakh people with disability and electors who are 80 years and above have availed the home voting facility in the last 11 assembly elections, sources said on Saturday, citing data.

Persons with disability (PwD), voters above 80 years of age and those suffering from Covid can avail the home voting facility.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Representatives of political parties and polling personnel visit the residence of electors who opt for home voting at a predesignated time.

The home voting option is exercised using ballot paper under prescribed secrecy norms and the process is video-graphed.

Over 2.6 lakh senior citizens who are 80 years and above and over 70,000 PwDs have availed the home voting facility in last 11 state assembly elections, the sources said.

While the latest set of assembly polls were held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana, elections were earlier held in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Karnataka.

Home voting, the sources recalled, is one of the several interventions by the Election Commission towards making elections inclusive and accessible.

The commission had been expressing gratitude towards senior citizen voters, particularly centenarians, for exercising their franchise.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had personally written letters to over 2.5 lakh centenarian voters to express the commission's gratitude for their key role in strengthening democracy.

Also Read

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: Voting concludes, sealing of EVMs begins

Akums gets nod for drug to treat epilepsy seizures in patients over 12 yrs

Assembly election exit polls: Understanding history, relevance, and more

Exit Polls highlights: Chhattisgarh to Cong, Raj, MP to BJP; Mizoram hung

Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet on Sunday, suspense over CM could end

Congress holds Assembly election review meet for Rajasthan, Mizoram

Top Congress brass reviews poll defeats in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

BJP appoints central observers for 3 states to pick new chief ministers

BJP likely to appoint central observers in 3 states to pick chief ministers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiavotingState assembly pollsAssembly polls

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story