Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh Assembly poll 2023 result: Date, time, when & where to watch

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: In Chhattisgarh, it will be a neck-and-neck contest between the BJP and Congress but the grand old party is likely to edge out BJP, exit polls predicted

Polling officials, VVPATs, voting

According to the guidelines by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes will begin from 8 am onwards on December 3 (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 07:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh went to polls in two phases, on November 7 and 17, pitting the incumbent Congress government of Bhupesh Baghel against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which just had its first complete term in Opposition in the state, and other significant regional players such as the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC), the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Hamar Raj Party (HRP) and the Communist parties. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

When will the Chhattisgarh Assembly election result be declared?

The results of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will be announced on Sunday, December 3.


When will Chhattisgarh Assembly election counting begin?

According to the guidelines by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes will begin from 8 am onwards on December 3. 

Where to watch Chhattisgarh Assembly election result?

The election results 2023 for Chhattisgarh can be watched live on the official website of Election Commission of India at eci.gov.in. The results will be available on the website in real time.

You can also get the important updates of Assembly Election Results 2023 at Business Standard.


Rajasthan Assembly election result: What are postal ballots?

A restricted set of voters can exercise postal voting. Through this facility, a voter can cast her vote remotely by recording her preference on the ballot paper and sending it back to the election officer before counting.

Chhattisgarh Assembly election result: How many seats does Rajasthan have?

There are 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.


What is the majority mark in Chhattisgarh Assembly?
 
A party must secure 46 out of the 90 seats to have a majority in the state and form government.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

Assembly elections 2023: When will ECI announce poll dates for 5 states?

State Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rally in Telangana today

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023: All you must know before exit polls

Probe into Jheeram Ghati case if BJP comes to power, says Raman Singh

Nine Bills pending in Chhattisgarh Assembly due to delay in Guv's assent

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Here's how the votes will be counted in state

Officials, employees denied voting during second phase, says Raman Singh


Chhattisgarh Assembly election result: What do exit polls say?

Six exit polls, including those by Axis My India and Today’s Chanakya, predicted that the Congress will retain power in the 90-member Assembly.

According to India Today’s Axis My India exit poll, while the Congress is expected to bag between 44 and 52 seats, the BJP is likely to win between 34 and 42 constituencies. 

News24-Today’s Chanakya predicted that the Congress would win 57 seats, far ahead of the majority mark. It predicted that the BJP would secure 33 seats.

Source Congress BJP Others
India Today-Axis My India 40-50 36-46 01-May
News24-Today's Chanakya 57 33 0
Republic-Matrize 44-52 34-42 0-2
ABP News-C Voter 41-53 36-48 0-4
Jan Ki Baat 42-53 34-45 3

 

Topics : Chhattisgarh Assembly polls Assembly elections BJP Congress

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 07:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon