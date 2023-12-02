Telangana Election Results 2023: Date, time & where to watch counting

Telangana Assembly elections were held on November 30 for all the 119 constituencies in the state. Telangana has been ruled by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) since the separation of Telangana from Andhra Pradesh in June 2014.

When will the Telangana Assembly election result be declared?

Telangana Assembly election results will be declared on December 3. Results for the other four states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram will also be declared on December 3.

When will the Telangana Assembly election counting start?

The counting for the Telangana Assembly election will begin on Sunday, December 3 at 8 am.

Where and where to watch the Telangana Assembly election result?

Telangana Assembly election results will be published on the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Detailed coverage of Telangana Assembly election results will be also available at https://www.business-standard.com/

Telangana Assembly election result: What are postal ballots?

Postal ballots provide the facility to cast votes through Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPB) and Postal Ballots (PB). Postal ballots facility is available to the members of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force serving outside their home states. Besides, armed forces, government employees such as diplomats stationed outside India are also eligible to use postal ballots to exercise their franchise.

Postal ballot votes are counted under the direct supervision of the Returning Officer (RO). Counting of EVMs starts 30 minutes after the commencement of PB counting, even if all PBs have not been counted. At the end of each round of counting, the results from 14 EVMs are declared.

Telangana Assembly election result: How many seats does Telangana have?

Telangana Assembly has 119 Assembly seats. Among these, 19 seats are reserved for SC candidates, and 12 are reserved for STs.

What is the majority mark in the Telangana Assembly?

A party needs to secure 60 or more seats to gain a majority in the Telangana Assembly.

Telangana Assembly election result: What do the exit polls suggest?

Exit polls are giving mixed hints regarding the results of the Telangana elections. However, all exit polls suggest a tough fight between the BRS and Congress. ABP News-C Voter gave 38-54 seats to the BRS, and 49-65 seats to the Congress. BJP is likely to get 5-13 seats, according to C Voter.

News24-Today's Chanakya, on the other hand, gave 62-80 seats to Congress, a clear majority, 24-42 seats to the BRS, and 2-12 seats to the BJP. Jan Ki Baat gave 40-55 seats to the BRS, 48-64 seats to the Congress, and 7-13 seats to the BJP.