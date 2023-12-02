Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

Ahead of the result of the Madhya Pradesh election on December 3, exit poll have predicted a big win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state in the 2023 Assembly election.

Madhya Pradesh, which voted in a single phase on November 17, witnessed a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP. It remains to be seen if the Congress can topple the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the state.

Catch all of the latest updates from Madhya Pradesh here

When will the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result be declared?

The election results for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election will be declared on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

When will Madhya Pradesh Assembly election counting start?

The counting of votes is likely to begin at 8 am on December 3 after which the election results will be announced.

Catch all the latest updates for Assembly elections 2023 here

Where and where to watch the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result?

You can catch the results live on the official website of the Election Commission of India at eci.gov.in . It will be available on the website in real-time. You can also track poll results at Business Standard.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result: What are postal ballots?

Service voters, absentee voters (those above 80 years, those with benchmark disabilities or now Covid-19-infected or suspected patients), voters on election duty, and electors under preventive detention are entitled to vote via postal ballot. After filling out the relevant forms, they are sent postal ballots by the Returning Officer (RO) via post, or in case of voters on election duty, they visit a facilitation centre.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result: How many seats Madhya Pradesh has?

The Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly has 230 seats. 81 seats are reserved constituencies, of which 34 are for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and 47 seats for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

What is the majority mark in Madhya Pradesh Assembly?

A party must secure 116 out of the 230 seats to have a majority in the state and form government.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result: What do exit polls say?

The exit polls for Madhya Pradesh have predicted mixed outcomes. Some exit polls, such as India Today-Axis My India, have put the BJP well ahead of the Congress with 140 to 162 seats. News24-Today's Chanakya also predicted that the BJP would secure a clear majority with 151 seats.

The Republic-Matrize survey also predicted the BJP to win 118 to 130 seats.