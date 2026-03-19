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BJP releases second list of 39 candidates for Kerala Assembly elections

Deepak Puzhakkal will contest from Tanur seat and Aswinini ML from Kasaragod, according to the list released by the BJP

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BJP had earlier released the names of 47 candidates in its first list. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 11:32 AM IST
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The BJP on Thursday released the second list of 39 candidates for the Kerala Assembly polls, fielding former state BJP president and former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan from Aranmula seat.

The party named CC Mukandan as it's candidate from Nattila seat.

Deepak Puzhakkal will contest from Tanur seat and Aswinini ML from Kasaragod, according to the list released by the BJP.

Pathmasree M will contest from Manjeri constituency and Renu Suresh from Kongad seat.

BJP had earlier released the names of 47 candidates in its first list.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :BJPKerala ElectionsAssembly elections

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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