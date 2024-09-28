Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / BJP to contest Jharkhand polls in alliance with AJSU Party, JD(U): Himanta

BJP to contest Jharkhand polls in alliance with AJSU Party, JD(U): Himanta

Sarma, who is the BJP's Jharkhand election co in-charge, said that the seat-sharing agreement with the allies is in the final stage

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam
Sarma said that a formal announcement in this regard will be made after 'Pitri Paksha', which ends on October 2. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 12:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP will contest the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand in alliance with NDA partners AJSU Party and Janata Dal (United), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

Sarma, who is the BJP's Jharkhand election co in-charge, said that the seat-sharing agreement with the allies is in the final stage.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The BJP will contest the Jharkhand elections in alliance with AJSU Party and JD(U). The seat-sharing agreement with the allies has been done on 99 per cent of the seats. Discussions are underway for the remaining one or two seats and it will be finalised soon," he said while speaking to reporters in Ranchi.

Sarma said that a formal announcement in this regard will be made after 'Pitri Paksha', which ends on October 2.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in Jharkhand are due later this year.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: BJP to contest Jharkhand Assembly polls in alliance with AJSU Party, JD(U), says Himanta

Key points of BJP's J'khand manifesto to be released from Oct 3: Himanta

Hemant Soren rolls out Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers before state polls

178K PVTGs in J'khand electoral roll, focus on inclusive polls: Official

Kharge approves formation of committees for Jharkhand Cong ahead of polls

Topics :Jharkhand Assembly ElectionsBJPHimanta Biswa SarmaJharkhand

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story