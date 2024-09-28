BJP to contest Jharkhand polls in alliance with AJSU Party, JD(U): Himanta

The BJP will contest the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand in alliance with NDA partners AJSU Party and Janata Dal (United), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

Sarma, who is the BJP's Jharkhand election co in-charge, said that the seat-sharing agreement with the allies is in the final stage.

"The BJP will contest the Jharkhand elections in alliance with AJSU Party and JD(U). The seat-sharing agreement with the allies has been done on 99 per cent of the seats. Discussions are underway for the remaining one or two seats and it will be finalised soon," he said while speaking to reporters in Ranchi.