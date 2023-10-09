Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / BJP will form govt in all states under PM Modi's leadership: JP Nadda

BJP will form govt in all states under PM Modi's leadership: JP Nadda

"BJP will work with commitment to fulfil people's aspirations in the next five years," he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Monday welcomed the election commission's (EC) announcement of assembly polls in five states and claimed his party will form government in all the states with a big majority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The BJP will form government in all states with a big majority under respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and will work with commitment to fulfil people's aspirations in the next five years," he said on X, soon after the EC's announcement of the poll schedule.

Five state assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days beginning November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPState assembly pollsJagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

