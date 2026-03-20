ECI orders prior approval for political ads ahead of Assembly elections

Candidates and individuals can apply for certification through district-level MCMCs, while recognised political parties headquartered in states or Union Territories must approach state-level committees, the commission said.

It further reiterated that no political advertisements may be released on internet-based platforms, including social media, without prior clearance from the relevant MCMC. The committees, it said, have also been tasked with closely monitoring suspected instances of paid news and taking necessary action against it.

The political parties are also required to submit a detailed account of campaign expenditure on digital platforms within 75 days of the conclusion of elections. This includes spending on online advertisements, payments to internet companies and costs related to content creation and account management.

The Commission said it held a meeting on March 19 with officials and representatives of social media platforms to ensure prompt action against misinformation and fake news during the polls. Similar directions had been issued by the poll body a few months ago during the Bihar Assembly elections.