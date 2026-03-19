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Prateek Bordoloi won't contest on Cong ticket after father joins BJP

In a letter to Congress president and chairman of the Central Election Committee Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, Prateek said he would continue to remain a party member

Congress, Congress flag
Prateek asserted that he will continue to work for the party in whatever capacity the leadership deems appropriate. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 12:20 PM IST
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After Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP, his son Prateek announced that he won't contest on a Congress ticket from Margherita in the upcoming assembly polls.

In a letter to Congress president and chairman of the Central Election Committee Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, Prateek said he would continue to remain a party member.

Following his father's decision to join another party, it would not be appropriate for him to continue as a Congress candidate from Margherita, Prateek said in the letter, which was shared with reporters on Thursday.

"With utmost respect and a deep sense of responsibility towards the party, I wish to convey my decision to withdraw my candidacy from the Margherita Assembly Constituency," he said.

Prateek asserted that he will continue to work for the party in whatever capacity the leadership deems appropriate.

His father, a Congressman for over five decades, had resigned from the grand old party on Tuesday and joined the BJP the next day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :AssamAssam assembly pollsBJPCongress

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 12:20 PM IST

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