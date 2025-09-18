Rahul Gandhi accuses CEC of shielding those who 'destroyed democracy'

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of protecting those responsible for “destroying Indian democracy".
His remarks came during a press conference held at the Indira Bhawan Auditorium in New Delhi.
According to the Congress leader, there is a deliberate method through which votes are being added or deleted, accusing a group of systematically targeting millions of people. Rahul Gandhi claimed this practice is directed mainly at opposition supporters, Dalits, minorities, and similar vulnerable groups.
“Whatever I say is backed by data, everything is backed by 100 per cent data,” he asserted.
Rahul Gandhi said the revelations made at this press conference did not constitute the “hydrogen bomb” he had earlier hinted at, but assured that such a disclosure is “coming shortly".
The press conference was announced by the Congress on Wednesday without releaving the agenda, sparking widespread speculation. The announcement also came shortly after Rahul Gandhi hinted at dropping a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations on alleged "vote chori" (vote theft).
During a press conference last month, Rahul Gandhi cited data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, claiming that over 100,000 votes were "stolen" through manipulation in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka, and asserted that "vote chori" is an "atom bomb on our democracy".