Key points of BJP's J'khand manifesto to be released from Oct 3: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the BJP would start releasing the key points of its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand from October 3.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are due later this year, and the dates are expected to be announced next month.

"We will start releasing the key points of our manifesto from October 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his address at the concluding rally of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Hazaribag on October 2," he told reporters on Friday after reviewing the preparedness for it.