Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Key constituencies to watch out for

Bihar recorded strong voter turnout in the 2025 Assembly elections, with 65% in phase one and 68.8% in phase two. Here's a look at key candidates in this election

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election
Patna: A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink before casting vote at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Thursday, November 6, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 8:40 PM IST
As Bihar awaits the results of its closely contested 2025 Assembly elections, excitement and tension run high across the state. The results for all 243 constituencies will be announced on Friday, following polling held on November 6 and 11.
 
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voter turnout remained strong, with 65.08 per cent voting in the first phase and 68.76 per cent in the second. The election saw a high-stakes competition between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. 
 

Here's a look at key constituencies in this election:

 
1. Raghopur: A stronghold of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s family in Vaishali district, Raghopur has been represented earlier by both Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. Tejashwi retained the seat in the 2020 elections and faces Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Satish Kumar Yadav, a local political leader with an agrarian background.
 
2. Mahua: Tej Pratap Yadav, elder brother of Tejashwi Yadav, is contesting from Mahua in Vaishali district under his new party, the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), after being expelled from the RJD earlier this year. The former minister, who had won the seat in 2015, faces sitting RJD MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh.
 
3. Lakhisarai: The home turf of Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, Lakhisarai has long been an NDA stronghold. With a voter base of OBCs, Yadavs, and Bhumihars, the seat will test the BJP’s rural hold as Sinha faces Jan Suraaj’s Suraj Kumar and Congress' Amaresh Kumar.
 
4. Patna Sahib: A key urban constituency in the state capital, Patna Sahib has long been a BJP bastion. This time, the party’s Ratnesh Kushwaha faces Congress’ Shashant Shekhar and the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP's) Randhir Kumar. With a large base of professionals, youth, and middle-class voters, the seat will gauge the BJP’s urban appeal and shifting political moods in the capital.
 
5. Tarapur: Once a Congress and JD(U) stronghold, Tarapur is now a key BJP seat. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, contesting from his family’s ancestral constituency, faces RJD’s Arun Kumar and Jan Suraaj’s Santosh Kumar Singh, making the contest pivotal for the BJP’s OBC outreach in the constituency.
 
6. Phulwari: A reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes in Patna district, Phulwari sees sitting Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation [CPI(ML)] MLA Gopal Ravidas challenged by Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] leader Shyam Rajak and Jan Suraaj’s Shashi Kant Prasad in a closely watched contest.
 
7. Mokama: JD(U)’s Anant Singh is contesting to reclaim his stronghold against Jan Suraaj’s Priyadarshi Piyush and RJD’s Veena Devi, wife of his old rival Suraj Bhan. A key player in the region for years, Singh’s campaign suffered a setback after his arrest in a murder case related to a Jan Suraaj supporter earlier this month.
 
8. Alinagar: Folk singer Maithili Thakur, making her political debut with the BJP, is contesting from Alinagar, replacing sitting MLA Mishrilal Yadav. She faces RJD’s Binod Mishra and Jan Suraaj’s Biplaw Kumar Choudhary, with her candidacy reflecting the BJP’s push to connect with youth and cultural voters in Mithilanchal.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

