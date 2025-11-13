Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Assembly polls: Model Code of Conduct extended till Nov 16 in Patna

Bihar Assembly polls: Model Code of Conduct extended till Nov 16 in Patna

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on October 6, with the ECI announcing the schedule for the Bihar elections

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election
The counting of votes for all 243 Assembly seats will take place on November 14. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Model Code of Conduct in the Patna district till November 16, to maintain law and order following the counting of votes for the Bihar polls on November 14, a statement by the District Administration said on Thursday.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on October 6, with the ECI announcing the schedule for the Bihar elections.

District Magistrate, Patna, has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, until the termination of the Model Code of Conduct, implementing a complete ban on victory processions in the district.

The counting of votes for the 14 Legislative Assembly constituencies under Patna district will take place at the AN College.

District Administration Patna said, "On the occasion of the Bihar Legislative Assembly General Elections, 2025, the counting of votes for all 14 Legislative Assembly constituencies under Patna district will be held on 14 November at AN College, Patna. The Model Code of Conduct, prescribed by the Election Commission of India, remains in effect across the entire Patna district until 16 November."

"A prohibitory order has been issued by the District Magistrate, Patna, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, from the date of vote counting until the termination of the Model Code of Conduct. The District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrate, Patna, stated that violations of the Model Code of Conduct will not be tolerated," the statement added.

Any person or political party is prohibited from holding a meeting, procession, or demonstration related to political purposes. The use of sound amplification devices has also been banned for this period.

The District Administration said, "No political party/person/organisation shall undertake any activity contrary to the directions and guidelines issued from time to time by the Election Commission of India with reference to the Model Code of Conduct. There is a complete ban on victory processions of any kind. Any person/political party/organisation is prohibited from holding any type of meeting, procession, sit-in, or demonstration related to political purposes, and the use of sound amplification devices will not be permitted."

"No compromise can be made with regard to maintaining law and order. No activity contrary to the conditions of permission will be allowed. The District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrate, Patna, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, have directed all Sub-Divisional Officers and Sub-Divisional Police Officers to oversee the maintenance of law and order. The District Control Room (0612-2219810/2219234) will remain operational 24x7," the statement read.

The polling for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on November 11. The counting of votes for all 243 Assembly seats will take place on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bihar elections: From Patna to Purnia, voter turnout climbs across state

Axis My India exit poll predicts tight NDA win in Bihar elections

Premium

'Everyone from outside is struck by Bihar's rural road connectivity'

Exit polls predict NDA win in Bihar; Phase-II sees record turnout

Bihar exit polls: NDA likely to get majority; Jan Suraaj may struggle

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections Model Code of Conduct

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story