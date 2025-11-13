Bihar elections results 2025: Date, time, where to watch live vote counting

The Bihar Assembly election 2025 has concluded after two phases of voting across all 243 constituencies. Polling was held on November 6 and November 11, marking the end of a high-stakes contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

Bihar Assembly elections: When will the results be declared?

The counting of votes for all 243 assembly constituencies will take place on November 14 (Friday), under the supervision of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the Election Commission , the counting process will begin at 8:00 am, with early trends expected by noon and final results likely to be announced by evening. Bihar polls 2025: Where to watch Bihar election results live Voters can track real-time counting updates and official trends on the Election Commission’s websites -- eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. For detailed coverage and updates, visit (https://www.business-standard.com). Bihar elections: What did the exit polls predict? Exit polls for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections suggest that the NDA is likely to retain power with a comfortable margin. Most pollsters project the NDA to win between 130 and 167 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may secure around 70-100 seats.

ALSO READ: Bihar exit polls: NDA likely to get majority; Jan Suraaj may struggle A major surprise from the exit polls has been the poor showing of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which may win only 0-5 seats, according to most estimates. NDA vs Mahagathbandhan: The main alliances The NDA alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). The Opposition Mahagathbandhan includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Left parties -- CPI, CPI-ML and CPI(M).

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the NDA had won 125 seats, while the Opposition alliance secured 110 seats. Tejashwi Yadav’s CM hopes at stake? This election has been a key test for Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who led the Mahagathbandhan as its chief ministerial face for the first time. His campaign focused on job creation, women’s safety and improved law and order. However, exit polls suggest that the Grand Alliance may fall short of a majority, putting Tejashwi’s chief ministerial ambitions in doubt. The outcome will also determine how far the Yadav family’s political influence continues to shape Bihar’s politics.