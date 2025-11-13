Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar elections results 2025: Date, time, where to watch live vote counting

Bihar elections results 2025: Date, time, where to watch live vote counting

Bihar Assembly elections results: Polling was held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, across all 243 constituencies

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election
Bihar Assembly Elections Result 2025 Date: Voter participation remained strong, with a 65.08 per cent turnout in the first phase and 68.76 per cent in the second. (Photo:PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Bihar Assembly election 2025 has concluded after two phases of voting across all 243 constituencies. Polling was held on November 6 and November 11, marking the end of a high-stakes contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan.
 
According to the final electoral rolls, Bihar has 74.2 million registered voters, including 39.2 million men and 35 million women. Voter participation remained strong, with a 65.08 per cent turnout in the first phase and 68.76 per cent in the second.
 

Bihar Assembly elections: When will the results be declared?

 
The counting of votes for all 243 assembly constituencies will take place on November 14 (Friday), under the supervision of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
 
According to the Election Commission, the counting process will begin at 8:00 am, with early trends expected by noon and final results likely to be announced by evening.
 

Bihar polls 2025: Where to watch Bihar election results live

 
Voters can track real-time counting updates and official trends on the Election Commission’s websites -- eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.
 
For detailed coverage and updates, visit (https://www.business-standard.com).
 

Bihar elections: What did the exit polls predict?

 
Exit polls for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections suggest that the NDA is likely to retain power with a comfortable margin. Most pollsters project the NDA to win between 130 and 167 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may secure around 70-100 seats.
 
A major surprise from the exit polls has been the poor showing of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which may win only 0-5 seats, according to most estimates.     
 

NDA vs Mahagathbandhan: The main alliances

 
The NDA alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).
 
The Opposition Mahagathbandhan includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Left parties -- CPI, CPI-ML and CPI(M).
 
In the 2020 Assembly elections, the NDA had won 125 seats, while the Opposition alliance secured 110 seats.
 

Tejashwi Yadav’s CM hopes at stake?

 
This election has been a key test for Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who led the Mahagathbandhan as its chief ministerial face for the first time. His campaign focused on job creation, women’s safety and improved law and order.
 
However, exit polls suggest that the Grand Alliance may fall short of a majority, putting Tejashwi’s chief ministerial ambitions in doubt. The outcome will also determine how far the Yadav family’s political influence continues to shape Bihar’s politics.
 
The BJP too ran an aggressive campaign, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing several rallies across Bihar. His speeches highlighted the government’s welfare schemes, infrastructure push and development record.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bihar elections: From Patna to Purnia, voter turnout climbs across state

Premium

'Everyone from outside is struck by Bihar's rural road connectivity'

Exit polls predict NDA win in Bihar; Phase-II sees record turnout

Bihar exit polls: NDA likely to get majority; Jan Suraaj may struggle

Bihar elections 2025 highlights: Voting percentage of 67.14% recorded in final phase of voting

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections BS Web Reportsexit pollsBihar government

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story