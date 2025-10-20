AAP unveils 40 star campaigners, 12 more candidates for Bihar elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Bihar Assembly Elections, including National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The list also includes senior party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak, and Satyendar Jain.

Former Delhi CM Atishi, Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj, Punjab President and Minister Aman Arora, and former Delhi ministers Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain are also in the list, among others.

Earlier today, the AAP released the fourth list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections.

With the fourth list, the AAP has announced candidates for 132 seats.

The fourth list of candidates includes Kumar Kunal in Madhuban constituency, Brij Bhushan (Navin) in Sapaul, and Anil Kumar in Gaya Town. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also released a list of 40 star campaigners, featuring prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda. It also features Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Textile Minister Giriraj Singh. The BJP's list of star campaigners features a mix of prominent leaders, chief ministers, and celebrities. It includes five BJP Chief Ministers, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.