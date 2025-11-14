Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar assembly poll outcome extremely unnatural: CPI(ML) Liberation

Bihar assembly poll outcome extremely unnatural: CPI(ML) Liberation

The party will undertake a thorough analysis of the outcome and draw necessary lessons, he said

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election
In the outgoing assembly, the party has 11 MLAs. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Friday termed the outcome of the Bihar assembly polls extremely unnatural, and said the party would undertake a thorough analysis of the results.

In a statement issued by Bhattacharya, whose party could win only two of the 20 seats it contested, said, The outcome of the assembly elections... Has the scars of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls all over it.

The party will undertake a thorough analysis of the outcome and draw necessary lessons, he said.

The role of the unprecedented money transfer operation amounting to Rs 30,000 crore among a beneficiary population of 3 crore, defying all notions of election ethics and model code of conduct must also be taken into account, Bhattacharya asserted.

A virtual repeat of the 2010 outcome after 15 years, when the credibility of the Nitish Kumar government has touched an all-time low and the Modi government too, suffered a major loss of support just a year ago, defies credulity, he said.

The CPI(ML) L won two seats in these elections, Paliganj and Karakat, and lost Agiaon (SC) by a narrow margin of 95 votes. In three other seats - Balrampur, Dumraon and Zeeradei, the margin of defeat has been less than 3,000. The vote share of the party has been close to 3 per cent, he said.

In the outgoing assembly, the party has 11 MLAs.

We thank the people of Bihar who have voted for our party and other allies of INDIA coalition, and reiterate our commitment to serve the people and secure their rights and defend the constitutional foundation of democracy in India with renewed energy and determination, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar Assembly election results 2025: Check full list of winners here

Nitish, BJP eye new leverage after NDA's Bihar win; challenges ahead

We couldn't win an election that was not fair from beginning: Rahul Gandhi

Premium

PM Modi predicts split in Congress after NDA's stellar show in Bihar polls

NDA's Bihar sweep sparks INDIA bloc infighting; EC defends poll process

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Assembly Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story