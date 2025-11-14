Bihar assembly poll outcome extremely unnatural: CPI(ML) Liberation

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Friday termed the outcome of the Bihar assembly polls extremely unnatural, and said the party would undertake a thorough analysis of the results.

In a statement issued by Bhattacharya, whose party could win only two of the 20 seats it contested, said, The outcome of the assembly elections... Has the scars of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls all over it.

The party will undertake a thorough analysis of the outcome and draw necessary lessons, he said.

The role of the unprecedented money transfer operation amounting to Rs 30,000 crore among a beneficiary population of 3 crore, defying all notions of election ethics and model code of conduct must also be taken into account, Bhattacharya asserted.

A virtual repeat of the 2010 outcome after 15 years, when the credibility of the Nitish Kumar government has touched an all-time low and the Modi government too, suffered a major loss of support just a year ago, defies credulity, he said. The CPI(ML) L won two seats in these elections, Paliganj and Karakat, and lost Agiaon (SC) by a narrow margin of 95 votes. In three other seats - Balrampur, Dumraon and Zeeradei, the margin of defeat has been less than 3,000. The vote share of the party has been close to 3 per cent, he said. In the outgoing assembly, the party has 11 MLAs.