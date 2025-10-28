RJD expels 27 leaders, including two MLAs for working against party

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday expelled 27 leaders including two MLAs, four former legislators and an MLC for anti-party activities and defying the organisation's ideology in the Bihar assembly elections.

According to a statement by RJD state chief Mangani Lal Mandal, the expelled leaders have also been suspended from the party's primary membership.

The RJD took disciplinary action against the leaders after it found that they were indulging in anti-party activities against the RJD or Mahagathbandhan nominees", the statement said.

The expelled MLAs are Chote Lal Rai (Parasa) and Mohammad Kamran (Govindpur). Four former legislators Ram Prakash Mahto, Anil Sahni, Saroj Yadav and Anil Yadav and ex-MLC Ganesh Bharti have also been suspended.