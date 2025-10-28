Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / RJD expels 27 leaders, including two MLAs for working against party

RJD expels 27 leaders, including two MLAs for working against party

The expelled MLAs are Chote Lal Rai (Parasa) and Mohammad Kamran (Govindpur), while former legislators Ram Prakash Mahto, Anil Sahni, Saroj Yadav, Anil Yadav and ex-MLC Ganesh Bharti were also removed

Protest, NEET Protest, Patna NEET Protest, RJD NEET Protest
According to a statement by RJD state chief Mangani Lal Mandal, the expelled leaders have also been suspended from the party's primary membership (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 7:50 AM IST
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday expelled 27 leaders including two MLAs, four former legislators and an MLC for anti-party activities and defying the organisation's ideology in the Bihar assembly elections.

According to a statement by RJD state chief Mangani Lal Mandal, the expelled leaders have also been suspended from the party's primary membership.

The RJD took disciplinary action against the leaders after it found that they were indulging in anti-party activities against the RJD or Mahagathbandhan nominees", the statement said.

The expelled MLAs are Chote Lal Rai (Parasa) and Mohammad Kamran (Govindpur). Four former legislators Ram Prakash Mahto, Anil Sahni, Saroj Yadav and Anil Yadav and ex-MLC Ganesh Bharti have also been suspended.

Other prominent leaders expelled include Ritu Jaiswal, Akshay Lal Yadav, Ram Sakha Mahto, Avneesh Kumar, Bhagat Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Sanjay Rai, Kumar Gaurav and Rajeev Kushwaha, among others.

Reacting to this, a senior RJD leader said, "The expelled leaders were working against the officially declared candidates of the INDIA bloc and RJD."  The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025rjdRashtriya Janata DalBiharBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

