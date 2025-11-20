Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar cabinet 2025: Who are the ministers in Nitish Kumar's new team?

Bihar cabinet 2025: Who are the ministers in Nitish Kumar's new team?

The new Bihar cabinet comprises 14 ministers from the BJP, eight from the JD(U), two from the LJP (Ram Vilas), and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
Patna: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar during the swearing-in ceremony, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, on Thursday, November 20. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar was sworn in as chief minister of Bihar for a record tenth term on Thursday at a grand ceremony at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also sworn in as his deputies.
 
A 26-member Council of Ministers took oath alongside Kumar, marking the formation of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state. The cabinet comprises 14 ministers from the BJP, eight from the JD(U), two from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
 
Nine first-time legislators have been inducted into the cabinet, including LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Sanjay Kumar Singh, who defeated Tej Pratap Yadav in the Mahua Assembly constituency.

Here's a look at the full list of Bihar cabinet ministers:

  1. Samrat Chaudhary – BJP
  2. Vijay Kumar Sinha – BJP
  3. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary – JD(U)
  4. Vijendra Kumar Yadav – JD(U)
  5. Shravan Kumar – JD(U)
  6. Mangal Pandey – BJP
  7. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal – BJP
  8. Leshi Singh – JD(U)
  9. Ashok Chaudhary – JD(U)
  10. Madan Sahni – JD(U)
  11. Nitin Nabin – BJP
  12. Ram Kripal Yadav – BJP
  13. Santosh Kumar Suman – HAM(S)
  14. Sunil Kumar – JD(U)
  15. Mohammad Zama Khan – JD(U)
  16. Sanjay Singh (Tiger) – BJP
  17. Arun Shankar Prasad – BJP
  18. Surendra Mehta – BJP
  19. Narayan Prasad – BJP
  20. Rama Nishad – BJP
  21. Lakhendra Kumar Raushan – BJP
  22. Shreyashi Singh – BJP
  23. Pramod Kumar – BJP
  24. Sanjay Kumar – LJP (Ram Vilas)
  25. Sanjay Kumar Singh – LJP (Ram Vilas)
  26. Deepak Prakash – RLM
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several CMs from NDA-ruled states attended the swearing-in ceremony.
 
The NDA returned to power in Bihar with an overwhelming victory, winning 202 of the 243 Assembly seats. The BJP secured 89 seats, the JD(U) 85, the LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.
 
Kumar, 71, currently a Member of the Legislative Council, did not contest the polls. With nearly 20 years in office, he remains one of the country’s longest-serving CMs.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Datanomics: Incumbents boosted JD(U) and BJP vote share in Bihar

Rajeev Shukla backs Rahul Gandhi after poor performance in Bihar polls

Bihar election results HIGHLIGHTS: NDA leaders meet Nitish Kumar over govt formation

Lalu's daughter Rohini quits politics, says 'I'm disowning my family'

Day after victory, NDA leaders meet Nitish over govt formation in Bihar

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar Elections 2025JDUBJPCouncil of MinistersBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story