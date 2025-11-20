Bihar cabinet 2025: Who are the ministers in Nitish Kumar's new team?

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar was sworn in as chief minister of Bihar for a record tenth term on Thursday at a grand ceremony at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also sworn in as his deputies.

A 26-member Council of Ministers took oath alongside Kumar, marking the formation of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state. The cabinet comprises 14 ministers from the BJP, eight from the JD(U), two from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Nine first-time legislators have been inducted into the cabinet, including LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Sanjay Kumar Singh, who defeated Tej Pratap Yadav in the Mahua Assembly constituency. Here's a look at the full list of Bihar cabinet ministers: Samrat Chaudhary – BJP Vijay Kumar Sinha – BJP Vijay Kumar Chaudhary – JD(U) Vijendra Kumar Yadav – JD(U) Shravan Kumar – JD(U) Mangal Pandey – BJP Dilip Kumar Jaiswal – BJP Leshi Singh – JD(U) Ashok Chaudhary – JD(U) Madan Sahni – JD(U) Nitin Nabin – BJP Ram Kripal Yadav – BJP Santosh Kumar Suman – HAM(S) Sunil Kumar – JD(U) Mohammad Zama Khan – JD(U) Sanjay Singh (Tiger) – BJP Arun Shankar Prasad – BJP Surendra Mehta – BJP Narayan Prasad – BJP Rama Nishad – BJP Lakhendra Kumar Raushan – BJP Shreyashi Singh – BJP Pramod Kumar – BJP Sanjay Kumar – LJP (Ram Vilas) Sanjay Kumar Singh – LJP (Ram Vilas) Deepak Prakash – RLM Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several CMs from NDA-ruled states attended the swearing-in ceremony.