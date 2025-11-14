The counting for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 began on November 14, and by noon, early trends showed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) heading for a sweeping victory. As the Election Commission of India (ECI) released initial numbers on Friday morning, the coalition appeared to have massively expanded its lead over the Mahagathbandhan alliance as compared with 2020. By 12.45 p.m., the NDA was inching close to the 200-seat mark, signalling a decisive mandate.

The Janata Dal (United) emerged as the biggest gainer of the election cycle. After winning only 43 seats in 2020, trends on Friday showed the Nitish Kumar-led party leading on 78 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was projected to be ahead in 86 constituencies, an increase of 12 seats from its 2020 tally.

So by all measures, Nitish Kumar, who has been Chief Minister of Bihar for over 19 years, appears all set to begin a record 10th term if he is sworn in again. How has Nitish Kumar's political brand evolved over the years? Despite not contesting an Assembly election for nearly three decades, Nitish Kumar's political brand continues to anchor every Bihar campaign. Since the mid-1990s, he has entered the legislature through the Council route, yet his authority has stemmed from a durable perception that he delivers governance, manages alliances and ensures administrative stability. Political commentators say that it is the combination of the "sushasan" reputation, his experience navigating Bihar's caste and coalition dynamics, and his distance from local-level electoral frictions, that has helped him remain one of India's longest-serving chief ministers. Even in 2025, while not on the ballot, the NDA's campaign leaned heavily on his record and the continuity his leadership represented.

How has Nitish Kumar recalibrated his campaigns over time? Across more than 30 years in Bihar politics, Nitish Kumar has repeatedly recalibrated his message. From a 2000s focus on law and order and basic infrastructure to later campaigns centred on welfare delivery and political stability, each phase has reflected shifts in the state’s political arithmetic. Nitish’s defining political narrative emerged in 2005, built around the BJP–JD(U) alliance’s contrast between “jungle raj”, a term used to describe perceived lawlessness under previous administrations, and what they pledged to deliver, “sushasan” (order and development). Over time, Nitish converted that contrast into a sustained positive brand, “sushasan”. Kumar even earned the moniker of “Sushasan Babu”, which remains his greatest strength, apart from his clean image.

Following the 2005 victory, the “sushasan” agenda took concrete shape. Campaigns emphasised police reform, dismantling private militias, controlling violent crime and improving roads, electricity and other essential services. These visible interventions helped embed “sushasan” as a governing philosophy, one that his supporters promoted through the nickname “Sushasan Babu” and repeated references in party literature and speeches. The contrast between “jungle raj” and “sushasan” grew into a durable electoral divider. While critics later challenged aspects of Nitish Kumar’s governance citing unemployment, migration and reports of crime, the ruling coalition’s 2025 messaging repeatedly returned to the same moniker of “jungle raj”, the theme that first distinguished him from the Lalu-era in the mid-2000s.

How have coalition flexibility and social outreach shaped Nitish’s strategy? A hallmark of Nitish Kumar’s political approach has been his flexible alliance-making. His shifts between the BJP and other regional parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal, have been framed by his party as tactical adjustments to remain relevant in evolving political landscapes. In political circles, it earned him the moniker of “paltu ram”, but he remained unfazed. These frequent shifts in coalition choices have also shaped his campaign narratives on the ground. While being an ally of the BJP, he hit the ground with campaigns focused on governance and development. Meanwhile, during his Mahagathbandhan phases, he stressed more heavily on social justice themes.

Another core element has been a data-driven social coalition, according to many analysts. He also focused on consolidating support among extremely backward classes (EBCs) and non-Yadav OBC groups, communities that historically felt marginalised during the Yadav-dominated years of Lalu Prasad's rule. Consistent delivery on basic services reinforced this base across election cycles. What defined Nitish Kumar's 2025 campaign narrative? In 2025, Nitish Kumar's electoral pitch rested on continuity. Party speeches, campaign literature and NDA messaging repeatedly stressed achievements in law-and-order improvements and two decades of administrative gains.