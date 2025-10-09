Every household to have a member with govt job: RJD's big poll promise

Bihar elections: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday made a bold pre-poll promise, claiming that every household in Bihar will have at least one person in a government job, provided his party returns to power.

At a press conference, Yadav declared that within 20 days of forming the government, they would pass a new law to ensure the enactment of this guarantee. He further added that within 20 months of taking office, the scheme would be implemented across the state.

At the presser, he said, "We will ensure that every household will have a person with a government job after our government comes to power. We will make a new Act for it within 20 days of forming the government, and in 20 months, not a single house will be without a government job."

Accusing the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party, JD (U), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Yadav said, "The NDA could not provide jobs to the youth in 20 years. We will bring the Act within 20 days of coming to power, and implementation will be ensured in 20 months." Continuing further, he stated that he had even promised government jobs during the last Assembly elections, adding that, during the brief period he served as the deputy chief minister of the state, nearly 500,000 jobs were created. Yadav went on to assert, "You can imagine what could be possible had I gotten a five-year term."

The RJD leader made the announcement days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Bihar's voting schedule . The state is set to see a high-power fight in two phases: Phase 1 on November 6 and Phase 2 on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. No rift in NDA over seat sharing: Chirag Paswan Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) called an urgent meeting today to finalise the party's strategy, despite him clarifying that "there are no differences within the NDA over the issue." Speaking to reporters on the issue, Paswan on Wednesday said, "The news circulating about me based on sources is completely false and baseless. I am not upset with anyone. Seat-sharing issues in the NDA will be finalised soon."