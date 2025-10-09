Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Every household to have a member with govt job: RJD's big poll promise

Every household to have a member with govt job: RJD's big poll promise

Tejashwi Yadav announced at a press conference, declaring that within 20 days of forming the government, they would pass a new law to ensure the enactment of this guarantee

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi
Patna: LoP in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Photo:PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bihar elections: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday made a bold pre-poll promise, claiming that every household in Bihar will have at least one person in a government job, provided his party returns to power.
 
At a press conference, Yadav declared that within 20 days of forming the government, they would pass a new law to ensure the enactment of this guarantee. He further added that within 20 months of taking office, the scheme would be implemented across the state.
 
At the presser, he said, "We will ensure that every household will have a person with a government job after our government comes to power. We will make a new Act for it within 20 days of forming the government, and in 20 months, not a single house will be without a government job."
 
Accusing the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party, JD (U), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Yadav said, "The NDA could not provide jobs to the youth in 20 years. We will bring the Act within 20 days of coming to power, and implementation will be ensured in 20 months."
 
Continuing further, he stated that he had even promised government jobs during the last Assembly elections, adding that, during the brief period he served as the deputy chief minister of the state, nearly 500,000 jobs were created.
 
Yadav went on to assert, "You can imagine what could be possible had I gotten a five-year term."
 
The RJD leader made the announcement days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Bihar's voting schedule. The state is set to see a high-power fight in two phases: Phase 1 on November 6 and Phase 2 on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
 

No rift in NDA over seat sharing: Chirag Paswan

 
Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party  (Ram Vilas) called an urgent meeting today to finalise the party's strategy, despite him clarifying that "there are no differences within the NDA over the issue."
 
Speaking to reporters on the issue, Paswan on Wednesday said, "The news circulating about me based on sources is completely false and baseless. I am not upset with anyone. Seat-sharing issues in the NDA will be finalised soon."
 

Poll-body warns against misusing AI to create deepfakes

 
Earlier today, the Election Commission warned the political parties in Bihar to refrain from misusing artificial intelligence to create deepfakes or distort information in the upcoming elections.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar Congress finalises poll seats, candidates to be announced soon

Don't misuse AI-based tools in Bihar poll campaigning: EC to parties

Poll code applicable to Central govt too for policy decisions on Bihar: EC

Bihar elections 2025: How the 2000 Jharkhand split reshaped Bihar's economy

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Check phase-wise constituency list here

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Tejashwi YadavBihar Assembly Elections BS Web ReportsrjdJDU

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story