Hoarding praising Nitish Kumar appears in Patna ahead of Bihar polls

A large hoarding displaying support for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been put up in Patna's Kotwali area, ahead of the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections

Nitish Kumar asserted that continuous work is being done to address the problem of floods and to develop irrigation facilities (Photo:PTI)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
As Bihar move towards the second phase of voting in the assembly elections, a large hoarding supporting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been set up in Patna.

The hoarding reads, "25 se 30, phir se Nitish" (From 2025 to 2030, Nitish once again). The hoarding was spotted in the Kotwali area in the state capital city.

Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday reaffirmed his government's commitment to build a disaster-resilient state, recalling how, before 2005, the state lacked any effective system for dealing with floods, droughts, and other natural calamities.

In a letter addressed to the people of Bihar, Nitish outlined two decades of reforms--from the creation of a dedicated Disaster Management Department and the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority (BSDMA) to the establishment of relief camps, community kitchens, and modern flood-control infrastructure.

"On November 24, 2005, when the new government was formed in the state, we prioritised the field of disaster management and undertook many initiatives. The first step we took was to establish a separate Disaster Management Department, so that all kinds of disaster-related work could be managed under one roof. In 2010, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for disasters was created, clearly outlining the steps for preparedness, relief, and rescue operations before, during, and after floods and droughts. The system ensured that relief materials could reach affected people without delay so that immediate assistance could be provided in times of crisis," he highlighted.

Nitish Kumar mentioned that during emergencies, necessary dry relief materials such as flattened rice, jaggery, flour, rice, pulses, chickpeas, drinking water packets, essential medicines, tarpaulin sheets, sanitation kits, buckets, soap, candles, matches, and clothes were arranged for quick distribution.

"From 2007 onward, keeping in view the hardships of flood victims, we started providing ex gratia grants, which have now increased to Rs 7,000 and are directly transferred to flood-affected people's bank accounts through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). We believe that disaster victims have the first right to the state treasury. Therefore, we ensure that no one faces any difficulty during times of disaster," he said.

Nitish highlighted that his government set up relief camps at safe locations for people living in affected areas. The CM also highlighted that animal relief camps are set up near human camps, where fodder, water, and veterinary care are made available.

Nitish Kumar asserted that continuous work is being done to address the problem of floods and to develop irrigation facilities.

"By March 2025, about 370 kilometres of new embankments will have been built, protecting nearly 1.4 million hectares of flood-affected land. Additionally, around 600 kilometres of embankments have been raised and strengthened. As a result, embankment breaches have significantly reduced, providing relief to flood-prone areas. The implementation of projects like the Western Kosi Canal Project, Kamla Barrage Project, Tal Area Development Plan, Durgawati Irrigation Project, and River Desiltation Project has not only mitigated flood problems but also provided widespread irrigation benefits to farmers," Nitish Kumar said.

He emphasised that all the measures we have taken to protect the people of the state from various disasters, adding, "We will continue to move forward in the same way and ensure a permanent solution to the flood problem. What we say, we deliver."

Voting for the second phase of the Bihar Election 2025 will take place tomorrow, November 11.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025BiharBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

