Mahua Assembly election results 2025: Counting of votes begins

The Mahua constituency, located in Bihar’s Vaishali district, went to polls in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am today. According to the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, officials first took up the postal ballots, after which the counting of votes recorded in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) started.
 

Bihar Assembly elections 2025

 
With the counting of votes having started at 8 am today, all eyes are on the results that will decide whether the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retains power in Bihar or if the Mahagathbandhan can stage a comeback.
 
The Bihar Assembly election 2025 concluded after two phases of polling across all 243 constituencies -- held on November 6 and November 11. The contest witnessed high voter engagement, with a 65.08 per cent turnout in the first phase and 68.76 per cent in the second.
 
 
According to the final electoral rolls, Bihar has 74.2 million registered voters, including 39.2 million men and 35 million women.
 

Mahua Assembly seat

 
The Mahua constituency, located in Bihar’s Vaishali district, went to polls in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won from Mahua, defeating Ashma Parveen of the Janata Dal (United) by 13,687 votes. Raushan secured 62,580 votes, while Parveen got 48,893.
 
In the 2015 elections, Tej Pratap Yadav of the RJD had won the seat with 66,927 votes, defeating Ravindra Ray of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) by a margin of 28,155 votes.
 

Mahua constituency: Key candidates

 
Sitting RJD MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan faces a strong challenge from Tej Pratap Yadav, who is now leading the newly formed Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), and Sanjay Singh from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).
 
Tej Pratap, who was expelled from the RJD earlier this year for “irresponsible behaviour”, launched the JJD as a coalition of five regional parties. He is attempting to reclaim his former seat under a new party banner.
 
Mahua has become a symbol of the Yadav family’s internal political rift. In 2015, Tej Pratap, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, won here with a 43.3 per cent vote share. However, in 2020, he shifted to contest from Hasanpur, allowing Raushan to represent Mahua.
 
This time, Tej Pratap is back in Mahua, leading his own party, and setting up a high-stakes triangular contest.
 

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: What did exit polls say?

 
Exit polls largely predict an NDA victory, suggesting the alliance would retain power with a comfortable majority. However, most surveys indicated a poor performance by Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which is expected to win only 0-5 seats.
 
The seat projections from key agencies are as follows:
 
Bhaskar
NDA: 145-160
Mahagathbandhan: 73-91
Others: 5-10
 
Chanakya
NDA: 130-138
Mahagathbandhan: 100-108
Others: 3-5
 
Matrize
NDA: 147-167
Mahagathbandhan 70-90
Others: 2-10
 
People's Pulse
NDA: 133-159
Mahagathbandhan: 75-101
Others: 2-13

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections BS Web Reports Tej Pratap Yadav

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

