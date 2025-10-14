Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Assembly elections 2025: BJP announces first list of 71 candidates

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: BJP announces first list of 71 candidates

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: BJP announces first list of 71 candidates

voting

The list comes two days after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in charge of the BJP’s poll affairs in Bihar, announced that the BJP and Janata Dal (United) will contest 101 seats each. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary will contest from Tarapur constituency, while state Health Minister Mangal Pandey has been fielded from Siwan.
 
The list comes two days after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP's Bihar poll in-charge, announced the BJP and Janata Dal (United) will contest 101 seats each, while the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will field candidates on 29 seats.
 

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar polls: Bulk SMSes, voice messages during 'silence period' on EC radar

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

Issue of seat allocation among NDA resolved amicably: Chirag Paswan

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav overrides Lalu, recalls party tickets distributed by father

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC makes pre-certification of political ads mandatory ahead of Bihar polls

voting

Filing of nominations starts for 122 seats in second phase of Bihar polls

Topics : Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Assembly Elections BJP BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon