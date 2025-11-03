Nitish's absence from PM's roadshow 'no surprise', says Tejashwi Yadav

Mahagathbandhan Chief Minister nominee Tejashwi Yadav on Monday didn't express surprise over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's absence from PM Narendra Modi's road show in Patna, stating that it is evident as the BJP has no plans of making JD(U) supremo Chief Minister again.

"What's surprising about this? Everyone knows that the BJP will not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

He also criticised PM Modi's "Katta" remark during a public rally in Arrah, noting that he had never seen a Prime Minister speak such language.

"Jiski jaisi soch hai, uski waisi bhavna hai. He acts like that and speaks just like that. Maybe he pointed guns to make others join the NDA. I do not want to comment on it. But listen to the PM's language. I have never heard any PM speak like this," Tejashwi added.

PM Modi on Sunday attacked the opposition, speaking of a rift between the Mahagathbandhan allies. The PM said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had stolen the Chief Minister's post from the Congress party, and the Mahagathbandhan was "forced" to announce Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face amid pressure. Meanwhile, on October 30, citing the misgovernance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress party in Bihar, PM Modi described their rule in five words, stating "Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan and Corruption."Explaining the meaning, the Prime Minister said the word "katta" refers to a place where cruelty prevails and law and order break down.