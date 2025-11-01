CPI(M) releases manifesto for Bihar polls, slams NDA over governance record

The CPI(M), which is a part of the opposition INDIA bloc, on Saturday issued its manifesto for the assembly elections in Bihar.

Releasing the manifesto of her party, senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat charged the ruling NDA with carrying out a "negative campaign" in the assembly elections and slandering opposition leaders out of "desperation".

"The NDA has been running a negative campaign, pointing fingers at the opposition, which was perhaps inevitable since they have nothing to showcase by way of achievements in the two decades they have been in power in Bihar," said Karat.

Referring to the killing of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav in Mokama, where supporters of the deceased have been alleging the complicity of local JD(U) candidate and former MLA Anant Singh, Karat said that "incident is proof that mafia raj and jungle raj prevail in Bihar under the NDA rule".