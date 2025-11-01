Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / CPI(M) releases manifesto for Bihar polls, slams NDA over governance record

CPI(M) releases manifesto for Bihar polls, slams NDA over governance record

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also expressed bewilderment over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calling Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi 'an agent of Pakistan'

CPI(M), CPIM, left, communists, brigade ground
"The NDA has been running a negative campaign, pointing fingers at the opposition, which was perhaps inevitable since they have nothing to showcase by way of achievements in the two decades they have been in power in Bihar," said Karat.
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The CPI(M), which is a part of the opposition INDIA bloc, on Saturday issued its manifesto for the assembly elections in Bihar.

Releasing the manifesto of her party, senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat charged the ruling NDA with carrying out a "negative campaign" in the assembly elections and slandering opposition leaders out of "desperation".

"The NDA has been running a negative campaign, pointing fingers at the opposition, which was perhaps inevitable since they have nothing to showcase by way of achievements in the two decades they have been in power in Bihar," said Karat.

Referring to the killing of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav in Mokama, where supporters of the deceased have been alleging the complicity of local JD(U) candidate and former MLA Anant Singh, Karat said that "incident is proof that mafia raj and jungle raj prevail in Bihar under the NDA rule".

"Lawlessness is not something that the INDIA bloc is going to bring to the state," she added.

Karat also expressed bewilderment over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calling Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi "an agent of Pakistan".

"It is appalling that BJP leaders are speaking whatever they wish without even pausing to reflect. Such things to say about someone whose family has been in public life for so long," she said.

The CPI(M) leader said her party's manifesto was in line with the INDIA bloc's commitment to ensuring employment generation in Bihar, from where "people are forced to migrate in search of livelihood to places like Gujarat, where they are denied even the minimum daily wage fixed by the government".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Priyanka confident of INDIA bloc's win in Bihar, slams NDA's poll promises

Nitish Kumar urges voters to back NDA again, cites improved law and order

RJD's Manoj Jha writes to EC, accuses Bihar govt of MCC violation

Premium

Datanomics: Election looms in Bihar, but who's been asking tough questions?

NDA's Bihar manifesto focuses on youth, farmers and women empowerment

Topics :CPI(M)Bihar Election 2025 News

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story