Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Assembly elections: 32% of phase-1 candidates with criminal cases

Bihar Assembly elections: 32% of phase-1 candidates with criminal cases

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a not for profit election watchdog, released its analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 1303 out of 1314 candidates

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Archis Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:38 AM IST

In the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, of the 1,303 candidates contesting across 121 constituencies, 423 (32%) have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis by The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). 519 candidates (40%) are crorepatis. There are 354 (27%) candidates with serious criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, and crimes against women. 91 (75%) of 121 are red alert constituencies where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against them. 
 
  

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:38 AM IST

