Bihar Assembly polls on Nov 6, 11; counting of votes on Nov 14: EC

Bihar to vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, the shortest schedule in 25 years, with counting on November 14, says Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

Archis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Polling for the Assembly election in Bihar will take place in two phases, on November 6 and 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday.
 
The two-phase polling is the shortest for Bihar in over a quarter century, at least since the state was split to carve out Jharkhand.
 
The CEC described the Bihar Assembly polls as the “mother of all elections” for the number of electors (74.3 million) and polling personnel (850,000) that will be involved.
 
The Assembly polls five years ago, in 2020, were conducted over three phases. The state had polls across five phases in 2015, six in 2010, and four and three phases in October and February of 2005, respectively.
 
 
CEC cites awareness, law and order for shorter schedule

Kumar attributed the EC’s decision to hold polls across fewer phases to electors’ awareness, an improved law and order situation, and the availability of central armed paramilitary forces. During the poll panel’s visit to Bihar on October 4 and 5, political parties requested polling in fewer phases.
 
Since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections — a prolonged affair held under intense heat waves that led to the deaths of dozens of poll officials and contributed to lower voter turnout — the EC has been trying to shorten poll schedules in subsequent Assembly elections.
 
The term of the current Bihar Assembly expires on November 22. It will be the first election to be held after the EC conducted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, which led to the deletion of 6.85 million voters from the state’s electoral rolls and the later addition of 2.153 million electors.
 
EC defends voter roll clean-up amid Supreme Court scrutiny
 
Kumar said the EC has already decided to conduct the SIR in the rest of the country, and the poll panel will meet to decide the states and Union Territories-wise schedule. The next hearing in the petitions challenging the EC’s SIR in the Supreme Court is on Tuesday.
 
On the deletions from the electoral roll, Kumar attributed these to voters who were deceased, those who couldn’t prove their citizenship, people with two entries in the rolls, and those who had migrated out of Bihar. He, however, did not share specific numbers for each category.
 
The CEC referred to Supreme Court judgments to point out that Aadhaar is not a proof of date of birth, domicile or citizenship.
 
According to the poll schedule, of the total 243 Assembly constituencies, 121 will go to the polls in the first phase on November 6 and the remaining 122 on November 11. It is also the first election to be held after Kumar took over as the CEC.
 
EC clarifies stance on postal ballots and CCTV footage
 
On the question of postal ballots, Kumar said, “It is mandatory to complete counting of postal ballots before the last two rounds of counting of votes.”
 
To questions on the EC sharing CCTV footage of polling booths, Kumar said such footage is shared by the concerned High Court where an election petition is filed against the result of a particular poll.
 
According to the Conduct of Election Rules, Form 17A, which carries names of electors who have voted at the polling station, is not shared with anyone except the courts. The CCTV footage of voting centres is considered an electronic extension of the form and is not shared to protect the identity of those who voted and those who did not.
 
The CEC said such information could be used against electors. He recalled that some petitions were filed in the Bombay High Court seeking such footage, but they were rejected, citing a previous Supreme Court order. The top court later upheld the High Court’s decision.
 
Government amends rule to limit public access to electronic records
 
In December last year, the government tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents, such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates, to prevent their misuse.
 
Based on the recommendation of the Election Commission, the Union Law Ministry amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to restrict the type of “papers” or documents open to public inspection.
 
On November 11, bypolls to eight Assembly constituencies across seven states will also take place.

