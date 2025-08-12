Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / We'll need some facts, figures on SIR of Bihar electoral rolls: SC to ECI

We'll need some facts, figures on SIR of Bihar electoral rolls: SC to ECI

The Supreme Court of India had earlier said that it will step in immediately in case of a 'mass exclusion' in the SIR of the electoral rolls in Bihar

Supreme Court, SC

Several leaders and civil society institutions also filed complaints against the revision of electoral rolls shortly before the polls. (Photo:PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday told the Election Commission of India (ECI) that it will be asking questions regarding the facts and figures on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted in Bihar shortly ahead of the assembly polls.

During the hearing of petitions against the ECI, Justice Surya Kant said, "We are going to need some facts and figures," according to the news agency PTI.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi began hearing senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha, the report said.

Pointing out inconsistencies

While the poll panel claimed that 12 people were dead in one constituency, they were found alive, whereas alive persons were declared dead in some cases, argued Sibal.

 

Responding to this, Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who was appearing for the poll panel, said that such exercises are "bound to have some defects". He further said that such mistakes can be corrected since it was only a draft roll.

Also Read

rahul gandhi

SC ruling on dogs a step back from decades of humane policy: Rahul Gandhi

Justice Yashwant Varma, Supreme Court, Cash discovery row

Lok Sabha forms 3-member panel to examine proposal to impeach Justice Varma

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog, MCD

PETA India calls SC's order on stray dogs 'impractical, illogical'

During the hearing, the court also questioned the practice of returning dogs to their locality after sterilisation, calling it “absurd” and without logic.

All stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be relocated to shelters, says SC

JSW

SC reserves verdict on JSW Steel's ₹19,700 crore resolution plan for BPSL

The draft roll was published on August 1, with the final roll expected on September 30.

Top court assures credibility

On July 29, the top court said that it would step in immediately in case of a "mass exclusion" in the SIR of electoral rolls.

However, the opposition maintains that the revision will deprive millions of eligible citizens of their right to vote.

The apex court, on July 10, had asked the EC to consider Aadhaar, ration cards, and voter ID as valid documents after allowing the poll panel to continue with the revision of electoral rolls.

Multiple leaders, organisations filed complaints

Apart from RJD MP Jha, several other leaders and civil society institutions also filed complaints against the revision of electoral rolls shortly before the polls.

Some of the leaders who moved SC include Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Supriya Sule from the Sharad Pawar NCP faction, Congress' K C Venugopal, and Arvind Sawant from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray).

Civil society bodies, including PUCL, NGO Association of Democratic Reforms, and activists like Yogendra Yadav, also moved the SC against the EC order.

More From This Section

Heavy Rainfall

Uttarakhand issues red, orange, yellow alerts as IMD forecasts heavy rain

Food delivery

TN launches door delivery of ration items to elderly, differently abled

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul criticises EC over 'One Man, One Vote,' vows to protect Constitution

Amit Shah, Home Minister

India signs trade cooperation pact with Zambia to boost cooperative exports

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Lok Sabha extends deadline for 'One Nation, One Election' panel report

Topics : Election Commission of India Bihar Elections 2025 Supreme Court Election Commission Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon