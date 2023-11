Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Kanker district on Thursday. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official said that PM Modi will hold a rally in the Naxalite-hit Kanker district, that is going to polls in the first phase of the elections on November 7. PM Modi will arrive at the Raipur airport at 1:55 pm on Thursday, and will leave for Kanker in a helicopter. His rally is scheduled to be held at 3 pm in Kanker town, the official said.