close
Sensex (-0.27%)
66285.14 -181.24
Nifty (-0.33%)
19750.25 -64.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.06%)
5977.00 -3.55
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
40575.15 -85.00
Nifty Bank (-0.63%)
44317.10 -279.60
Heatmap

AAP releases third candidate list with 11 names for Chhattisgarh polls

The Aam Aadmi Party has now declared a total of 33 candidates in the state for the Assembly elections that will take place in two phases on November 7 and 17

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Not in the run for CM in Rajasthan, says BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat

Protests over party tickets in Rajasthan, BJP begins damage control

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

'Lotus' BJP's face in Rajasthan elections: State party president CP Joshi

ECI changes Rajasthan state Assembly elections date to Nov 25 from Nov 23

Topics : AAP Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh polls Election news Elections in India State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls Assembly Election Election campaign BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023Jasprit BumrahGold-Silver PriceAngel One Q2 resultsWorld Cup NZ vs BAN LiveOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon