close
Sensex (-0.50%)
65500.21 -328.20
Nifty (-0.57%)
19525.50 -112.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.76%)
5928.25 + 44.95
Nifty Midcap (0.16%)
40603.10 + 66.05
Nifty Bank (-0.37%)
44418.80 -165.75
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases second list of 12 candidates

On September 8, the AAP had released its first list of 10 candidates for the state Assembly elections

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: 93-year-old to vote for first time in Kanker

Developed Bharat's dream to come true when villages develop: PM Modi

Chhattisgarh polls: CM Bhupesh Baghel rides motorbike in Durg to lead yatra

Chhattisgarh govt launches housing scheme for homeless families in state

PM Modi to inaugurate NMDC's plant, new rail lines in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

AAP releases 2nd list of candidates for C'garh, MP assembly elections

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Arvind Kejriwal Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Congress Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Aam Aadmi Party AAP government AAP BS Web Reports Assembly elections

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon