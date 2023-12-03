Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2023: Here's how leaders reacted

In a major victory ahead of the General Elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is comfortably cruising to the majority mark in the 90-seater Chhattisgarh Assembly. The Congress had been leading in Chhattisgarh in early trends, but the saffron party sprang a surprise by trouncing major heavyweights in the state.



Here are the reactions of various political leaders after the electoral verdict in Chhattisgarh:



"Battle of ideology will continue": Rahul Gandhi on Chhattisgarh loss



Rahul Gandhi "humbly" accepted the people's mandate as the Congress headed for electoral defeats in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - the battle of ideology will continue," the Congress leader said.



"A curtain raiser to the 2024 Parliament elections": K Annamalai



BJP chief in Tamil Nadu K Annamalai praised the state party units for their "exceptional performance".



Responding to the latest trends, Annamalai said, "A curtain raiser to the 2024 Parliament elections, the election results for the 4 States reflect the Mood of the Nation & the underlying sentiment of the results reflects that People have chosen the Development Politics of our PM Thiru @narendramodi & has rejected the divisive politics of the INDI. Alliance."



"Congratulations to @BJP4Rajasthan, @BJP4MP, @BJP4CGState & @BJP4Telangana for this exceptional performance," the BJP chief said in a post on X.

