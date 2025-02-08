AAP's Manish Sisodia accepts defeat in Delhi's Jangpura constituency

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) heavyweight Manish Sisodia has lost from the Jangpura constituency, a seat once considered a stronghold of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tarvinder Singh Marwah has emerged victorious, dealing a significant blow to AAP.

Speaking to reporters outside the counting center, Sisodia conceded defeat, saying, "We fought the elections well. I would like to thank the people who supported us. However, we have lost the election by around 600 votes."

Sisodia had previously secured three consecutive victories from Patparganj (2013, 2015, and 2020) before shifting to Jangpura this time. However, AAP decided to replace him in Patparganj with UPSC tutor Avadh Ojha, a move that raised eyebrows within political circles.

Jangpura had been an AAP fortress since Praveen Kumar won the seat in both 2015 and 2020, after the party first snatched it from Congress in 2013. Sisodia’s defeat here signals a significant shift in voter sentiment.

Election clouded by controversy

The Delhi elections come amid a political storm for AAP, with key leaders facing federal investigations over the alleged liquor scam. Sisodia, one of the accused in the case, spent 17 months in jail before securing bail in August 2024. His loss raises questions about whether the legal troubles impacted AAP’s prospects.

BJP set for victory?

With results pouring in, early trends suggest a BJP wave in Delhi. The party has surged ahead in 42 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 36, while AAP leads in 28 constituencies. If the trends hold, this could mark a historic win for the BJP in the national capital.