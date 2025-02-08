Congress' wait for revival in Delhi continues; party routed in poll results

The Congress party seems to be heading towards another electoral setback in Delhi, according to current counting trends.

Exit polls have also predicted a third consecutive defeat for the Congress in the national capital.

Out of six exit polls, two have forecasted that Congress will not win any seats in the Delhi Assembly elections , with the final results expected later today. If these predictions proved accurate, the party will once again fail to capture a seat in the national capital, continuing its decline with no signs of recovery.

The Congress' downfall in Delhi began in 2015 when it failed to secure any of the 70 seats, a result repeated in 2020. Once a major political force in Delhi under Sheila Dikshit, the Congress has struggled to regain its relevance in a political environment now largely dominated by the AAP and BJP.

Delhi Assembly elections 2025

Delhi Election 2025: Exit polls

Exit polls predicted a strong chance for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to regain control of Delhi after nearly 27 years. While some forecasts point to a tight race with the current ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress is anticipated to have a limited impact.

A majority in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly requires 36 seats. Projections estimate the BJP could win between 35 and 49 seats, while the AAP is expected to secure between 21 and 37 seats. The Congress, once a dominant political force in the capital, is likely to capture no more than three seats.