Delhi Assembly result: BJP set to return after three decades, show trends

Four hours into the counting, early trends show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 48 out of 70 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) holds 22 in the Delhi Assembly elections . The Congress, which had hoped for a breakthrough after disappointing performances in the past two elections, seems set for another blank outcome.

BJP leaders gathered at the party’s office today as early trends from the Election Commission indicate the BJP is well on its way to securing a majority.

Party’s Delhi president Party’s Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence in the outcome, stating, “The result will be in favour of the double engine government,” referencing the party’s strategy of aligning both central and state governance under BJP leadership.

BJP awaits high command’s decision

The next Delhi Chief Minister will be from the BJP, but the final decision on the candidate will be made by the Central leadership, Sachdeva said. “The results so far are in line with our expectations but we will wait for the final outcome,” he said.

BJP MP Yogender Chandolia took to social media to thank the people of Delhi, saying, “I thank the people of Delhi for listening to PM Modi’s appeal… Kejriwal has collapsed in all models… It is confirmed that Kejriwal will go to Tihar. He wanted to be the CM, but he is not even going to be an MLA anymore. Any party worker chosen by the party high command will be the next CM of Delhi.”

Congress concedes, BJP stays cautious

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from the New Delhi seat, Sandeep Dikshit, acknowledged the situation, saying, “As of now, it seems that they (BJP) will form the government. We raised the issues, but I think people thought that we are not going to form the government – we accept the decision of the people.”

While the mood at the BJP office was upbeat, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri emphasised the party’s focus on serving the people, stating, “We are here to serve the public, not for any position like CM,” as the BJP continued to lead in early trends.

BJP confident of decisive mandate

Speaking to media outlets, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “We are waiting for the final results; we believe that the final result will be even better and decisive in favour of the BJP. It shows the trust people have in PM Modi’s promises. It’s a positive result for us... The people of Delhi were fed up with ‘experimental’ politics.”

As the results unfold, the BJP's early performance suggests a strong mandate, with leaders expressing optimism about the party's continued success in the capital. (With agency inputs)