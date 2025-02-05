The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) is set to break its 27-year exile from power in Delhi, according to exit polls released on Wednesday after voting closed in the national capital.

ALSO READ: Delhi election exit polls LIVE: BJP predicted to trump AAP; Cong facing another wipeout A poll of polls of four major agencies indicates BJP securing 38-43 seats, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to win 26-32 seats. The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, is expected to remain a marginal player, with 0-1 seats.

If these projections hold, BJP will return to power in Delhi for the first time since 1998, when its government collapsed under the weight of leadership instability and the infamous onion price crisis. AAP, which has ruled since 2013, faces its toughest challenge yet in securing a third consecutive term.

Health warning: Exit polls are not always accurate.

Also Read

Poll of polls

BJP: 38-43

AAP: 26-32

Congress: 0-1

What do exit polls say?

ABP Matrize

BJP: 35-40 seats

AAP: 32-37 seats

Congress: 0-1 seat

People's Pulse

BJP: 51-60

AAP: 10-19

Congress: 0

P MARQ

BJP: 39-49 seats

AAP: 21-31 seats

Congress: 0-1 seats

Chanakya’s strategy

BJP: 39-44

AAP: 25-28

Congress: 2-3

AAP’s fight for a hat-trick

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, contesting all 70 seats, is aiming for a third straight solo victory after winning landslide mandates in 2015 and 2020. However, with exit polls showing a weakened performance, the party may struggle to maintain its dominance in the capital.

BJP’s 27-year wait

BJP, contesting 68 seats, last held power in Delhi from 1993 to 1998, before internal conflicts and rising inflation, particularly the onion crisis, led to its downfall. Since then, it has failed to reclaim the city, despite sweeping victories in national and state elections elsewhere.

Congress: A distant third

Once the dominant force in Delhi under Sheila Dikshit’s 15-year rule (1998-2013), Congress has failed to win a single seat in the last two assembly elections. Exit polls suggest 2025 may be no different.