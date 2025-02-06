Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi election exit polls: Axis My India predicts a massive win for BJP

Delhi election exit polls: Axis My India predicts a massive win for BJP

Most of the over a dozen pollsters, barring two, which made public their predictions on Wednesday, predicted an NDA win in the Delhi Assembly

BJP flag | Photo: Shutterstock

BJP flag | Photo: Shutterstock

Archis Mohan Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On Thursday, three more pollsters announced their respective predictions for the Delhi Assembly election. Of the three, Axis-My India and Today’s Chanakya predicted a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The Axis-My India’s data showed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was the most popular chief ministerial face with 33 per cent respondents favouring him, followed by BJP’s Parvesh Verma (13%), BJP’s Manoj Tiwari (125) and Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi (3%).
 
Most of the over a dozen pollsters, barring two, which made public their predictions on Wednesday, predicted an NDA win in the Delhi Assembly. The BJP last secured a majority in Delhi in 1993, the Union Territory’s first Assembly election since 1956. 
Exit poll BJP+ AAP INC Others
Axis-My India 45-55 (48%) 15-25 (42%) 0-1 (7%) 0-1 (3%)
Today’s Chanakya 51(+/- 6 seats) (49% +/- 3%) 19(+/- 6 seats) (41% +/- 3%) - 0(+/- 3 seats) (10% +/- 3%)
         
   Sources: Respective social media handles of above pollsters
 
 

More From This Section

Delhi Assembly elections: Congress, AAP, BJP

Delhi Assembly elections: Most exit polls give BJP clear edge over AAP

Delhi Election Exit poll 2025

Delhi election exit polls highlights: Pollsters predict BJP majority; AAP says 'wait for results'

BJP flag

BJP's only term in Delhi: How onions led to the party's defeat in 1998

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Delhi voters seek action on daily issues like sanitation, jobs, inflation

Congress, AAP, BJP, exit poll

Delhi elections: Exit polls predict BJP return to power after 27 years

Topics : AAP exit polls BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon