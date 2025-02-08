Delhi Assembly results 2025: Seats with highest, lowest victory margins

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on track to form the government in Delhi after a 27-year gap, following a strong showing in the 2025 Assembly elections. If this trend holds, it will mark a return to power for the same party both at the state level and in the Centre after a decade.

By 4:30 pm, the BJP had secured 39 seats and was leading in 9 constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won 17 constituencies and was leading in 5.

Key AAP leaders, including former CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, have been defeated in their respective constituencies of New Delhi, Jangpura, and Greater Kailash.

With a voter turnout of 60.54 per cent in the 2025 assembly elections, the results reflect intense competition in several key constituencies.

Delhi Assembly elections results: Here are the candidates who won by low margins

Constituency

Winning candidate

Party

Vote margin

Trilokpuri Ravi Kant BJP 392

Jangpura Tarvinder Singh Marwah BJP 675

Timarpur Surya Prakash Khatri BJP 1,168

Rajinder Nagar Umang Bajaj BJP 1,231

Delhi Assembly elections results: Here are the candidates who won by the hightest margins