Delhi Assembly results 2025: Seats with highest, lowest victory margins

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: By 4:30 pm, the BJP won 39 seats, leading in 9; AAP won 17 seats, leading in 5

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on track to form the government in Delhi after a 27-year gap, following a strong showing in the 2025 Assembly elections. If this trend holds, it will mark a return to power for the same party both at the state level and in the Centre after a decade.
 
By 4:30 pm, the BJP had secured 39 seats and was leading in 9 constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won 17 constituencies and was leading in 5.
 
Key AAP leaders, including former CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, have been defeated in their respective constituencies of New Delhi, Jangpura, and Greater Kailash.
 
With a voter turnout of 60.54 per cent in the 2025 assembly elections, the results reflect intense competition in several key constituencies.

Delhi Assembly elections results: Here are the candidates who won by low margins

 
 

Constituency

Winning candidate

Party

Vote margin

Sangam Vihar

Chandan Kumar Choudhary

344

Trilokpuri

Ravi Kant

BJP

392

Jangpura

Tarvinder Singh Marwah

BJP

675

Timarpur

Surya Prakash Khatri

BJP

1,168

Rajinder Nagar

Umang Bajaj

BJP

1,231

   

Delhi Assembly elections results: Here are the candidates who won by the hightest margins 

  

Constituency

Winning candidate

Party

Vote margin

Matia Mahal

Aaley Mohammed Iqbal

AAP

42,724

Seelampur

Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad

AAP

42,477

Rohini

Vijender Gupta

BJP

37,816

Deoli

Prem Chauhan

BJP

36,680

Bawana

Ravinder Indraj Singh

BJP

31,475

 

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

