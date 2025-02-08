The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections is currently in progress. Following a closely contested electoral battle, the national capital recorded a voter turnout of 60.44 per cent, marginally lower than the 60.59 per cent seen in the previous 2020 Assembly election.

For the third consecutive time, North East Delhi registered the highest turnout. The counting process commenced at 8 am on 8 February, with early trends expected to offer a clearer insight into the political landscape of the Union Territory.

Delhi Election Results 2025 | How to track live vote counting on ECI Website

Visit the official ECI website – Open the Election Commission of India's official portal.

Click on ‘Assembly Election Result’ – This option is available in the homepage menu.

Select ‘NCT of Delhi’ – The results page will also include by-poll results for constituencies such as Milkipur and Erode (East).

Explore the results dashboard – The Delhi Assembly results page features a map highlighting all 70 constituencies, colour-coded to indicate the leading party.

Check party-wise leads – A table on the left will display real-time party-wise leads and wins.

Analyse vote share – Pie charts at the bottom will present the overall vote share distribution among parties.

Find constituency-wise results – Click on the ‘Constituency Wise Results’ tab above the map to view a drop-down menu listing all constituencies.

View candidate-wise details – Selecting a constituency will show detailed information, including votes secured by each candidate, winning margins, and completed counting rounds.

Delhi election results: BJP takes a decisive lead

As vote counting continues for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead over Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).