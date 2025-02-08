'Dilli ka normie neta' falls flat: Meghnad S struggles in Malviya Nagar

YouTuber and political aspirant Meghnad S had hoped to bring in a fresh, independent voice to Delhi politics. Instead, the Delhi Assembly election 2025 gave him a hard reality check: Voters of Malviya Nagar seem to have left his campaign on read.

Despite his viral campaign jingle, catchy slogans, and a self-funded, grassroots effort, Meghnad has managed to secure just 62 votes so far (till 11 am). That’s fewer votes than some polling booths have chairs.

For context:

- BJP’s Satish Upadhyay is leading with 16,953 votes

- Congress’ Jitender Kumar Kochar has 12,959 votes

- AAP’s Somnath Bharti, a three-time MLA, trails with 3,362 votes

- Meghnad S (Independent): 62 votes (trailing with 14,591 votes)

Also Read

The ‘normie neta’ experiment: Why didn’t it work?

Meghnad, known for his sharp-witted political commentary on YouTube’s ‘Meghnerd’, positioned himself as a “normie neta” — a relatable, policy-savvy, non-traditional candidate who wanted to replace political theatrics with common-sense governance.

He picked the pen as his election symbol, vowing to champion “the power of the educated who wish to bring change.” But it turns out that catchy slogans and well-researched videos don’t always translate into votes—at least not yet.

His campaign had a few unique elements:

- Crowdfunded, self-financed campaign—no party backing.

- Campaign rap song (“Dilli ka normie neta”) that tackled real issues like traffic, pollution, and governance.

- A manifesto that focused on hyper-local concerns rather than party politics.

Also Read: Patparganj election Results 2025 The idea was fresh. The execution was creative. But the numbers are clear: Malviya Nagar voters still prefer seasoned politicians over social media disruptors.

A campaign song that got more views than votes

Meghnad’s campaign song, ‘Dilli ka normie neta’, was arguably more popular on YouTube than on the EVMs. The lyrics aimed to introduce his brand of independent politics:

"Not a Hindu or Muslim, your leader will be a nerd.He will take care of roads, air, and water, and your issues will be solved."

One could argue that the song got more engagement online than his actual campaign did offline. It was witty, relatable, and meme-worthy — but apparently, Delhi voters prefer their politicians the old-fashioned way: battle-tested, party-backed, and capable of winning elections.

Why Malviya Nagar didn’t subscribe to ‘Meghnerd’

Malviya Nagar is an AAP stronghold. Somnath Bharti won the 2020 elections from the constituency with an 18,000-vote margin. This year, BJP and Congress mounted serious challenges, making it a three-way contest. Unfortunately for Meghnad, this meant very little room for an independent outsider to break through. Here’s why:

Name recognition matters

Voters tend to pick familiar candidates, and while Meghnad is well-known online, his digital presence didn’t necessarily translate to electoral popularity.

Ground-level politics is different

Digital campaigns are great for awareness, but traditional vote mobilisation (booth management, ground teams, local outreach) is what actually wins elections.

AAP vs BJP vs Congress is the real battle

With three major players aggressively competing, Meghnad’s independent campaign simply didn’t gain enough traction to be a serious factor.

Where does Meghnad go from here?

While his political debut wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, Meghnad has a knack for turning failures into content gold. Expect a YouTube video titled something like “I Contested Elections. It Did Not Go Well.”

Does this mean the end of his political aspirations? Not necessarily. Independent candidates rarely win on their first attempt—but they do shape narratives. Meghnad has managed to make policy, governance, and clean politics a conversation among younger voters, and that itself is a notable achievement.