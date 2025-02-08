Jangpura battle heats up: Can Manish Sisodia secure AAP's stronghold?

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are heating up, with spotlights on the high-profile Jangpura constituency . This time, the battle is particularly intense, as former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has entered the fray here. Facing him are BJP’s seasoned politician Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress stalwart Farhad Suri, setting the stage for a fierce electoral contest.

Manish Sisodia’s high-profile shift to Jangpura

Manish Sisodia , a trusted lieutenant of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has won from Patparganj three times in a row — 2013, 2015, and 2020. However, this time, AAP has made a strategic move, shifting him to Jangpura while nominating motivational speaker and civil services coach Avadh Ojha for Patparganj

Political heavyweights: Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Farhad Suri

BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah is no stranger to Jangpura. He won this seat thrice, in 1998, 2003, and 2008, before losing in 2013 to AAP’s Maninder Singh Dhir. Since then, his electoral fortunes have dwindled, and he even contested the 2020 election on a Congress ticket, where he finished third. In 2022, he switched to the BJP, slamming the Congress for sidelining its long-time members.

Meanwhile, Congress has placed its bets on veteran politician Farhad Suri, a former Delhi mayor and son of ex-Delhi Congress chief Tajdar Babar. Suri gained prominence when he became Delhi’s mayor in 2006, though his tenure saw controversies over a pending criminal case. In the 2022 MCD elections, he suffered a defeat against AAP’s Sarika Chaudhary from Daryaganj. Despite Congress' weak showings in the last two Assembly elections, Suri remains a formidable candidate due to his deep-rooted political connections.

Jangpura 2025: A crucial three-way fight

The 2025 election in Jangpura is shaping up as a classic three-way battle between AAP, BJP, and Congress. While AAP aims for a fourth consecutive term in Delhi, the BJP is determined to stage a comeback after being out of power in the capital since 1998. The Congress, once the dominant force, is struggling to revive its lost glory.

With the inclusion of several independent candidates and smaller parties, the voter base is further divided, adding to the unpredictability of the contest. Here’s a look at the candidates:

Candidate name Party Manish Sisodia Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Tarvinder Singh Marwah Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Farhad Suri Congress

Ravindra Singh Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Anil Kumar Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party

Bijender Haryana Jansena Party

Rakesh Sagar Blue India Party

Ashok Bambani Independent

Sunil Kumar Kukreja Independent

What happened in 2020 polls?

In the 2020 elections, AAP’s Praveen Kumar won Jangpura with a significant margin of over 16,000 votes against BJP’s Impreet Singh Bakshi. Marwah, then with Congress, could only manage third place.

Praveen Kumar (AAP) - 55,133 (50.88%)

Impreet Singh Bakshi (BJP) - 29,070 (32.77%)

Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Congress) - 13,565 (15.29%)

NOTA - 419