Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, proposes discount for students in Delhi Metro

Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, proposes discount for students in Delhi Metro

Both the Centre and Delhi government have a stake in Delhi Metro and both should bear the expenses incurred from this

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposing that a 50 per cent concession must be given to students who commute in Delhi Metro.

"To reduce the financial burden on students, I propose to give 50 per cent concession to students in Delhi Metro," the letter read.

Both the Centre and Delhi government have a stake in Delhi Metro and both should bear the expenses incurred from this, Kejriwal said in the letter, adding, "We are planning free bus travel for students from our side."

"Delhi Metro is a 50:50 joint project between the Delhi Government and the Central Government. Therefore, the expenditure on this should be borne equally by the Delhi Government and the Central Government," the letter read.

Kejriwal said that the students in Delhi are dependent on the Metro for commuting to schools and colleges and thus, the financial burden on them must be reduced.

"l am writing this letter to draw your attention to an important matter concerning the school and college students of Delhi. The students of Delhi depend largely on the Metro to commute to their school or college," the letter read.

Also Read

Nadda to launch BJP's 'Sankalp Patra Part - I' for Delhi elections today

JD(U) urges ally BJP to act against Poonawalla's remark on 'Purvanchal'

Delhi elections 2025 highlights: Congress promises Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration, electricity

Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain files nomination papers, returns to Tihar

Delhi polls: Cong promises Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration, electricity

"From our side, we are planning to make the bus travel completely free for the students," it added.

This comes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8. The ruling AAP has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Local issues take centre stage ahead of Delhi polls, residents flag issues

Delhi Polls: Police bring Tahir Hussain to DM office for filing nomination

Delhi court issues notice to Atishi, Sanjay Singh in defamation case

Delhi's Bawana plant sparks protests, locals threaten to boycott polls

Bidhuri takes jab at CM Atishi calling her 'hirni', AAP says BJP anti-women

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly ElectionsAAPBJPDelhi Metro

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story