Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, proposes discount for students in Delhi Metro

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposing that a 50 per cent concession must be given to students who commute in Delhi Metro.

"To reduce the financial burden on students, I propose to give 50 per cent concession to students in Delhi Metro," the letter read.

Both the Centre and Delhi government have a stake in Delhi Metro and both should bear the expenses incurred from this, Kejriwal said in the letter, adding, "We are planning free bus travel for students from our side."

"Delhi Metro is a 50:50 joint project between the Delhi Government and the Central Government. Therefore, the expenditure on this should be borne equally by the Delhi Government and the Central Government," the letter read.

Kejriwal said that the students in Delhi are dependent on the Metro for commuting to schools and colleges and thus, the financial burden on them must be reduced.

"l am writing this letter to draw your attention to an important matter concerning the school and college students of Delhi. The students of Delhi depend largely on the Metro to commute to their school or college," the letter read.

"From our side, we are planning to make the bus travel completely free for the students," it added.

This comes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8. The ruling AAP has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats.